Raja Saeed Akram sworn in as Acting Chief justice of AJK Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Senior most Judge of Azad Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan Monday took oath of office as Acting Chief Justice of the apex court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir in a ceremony held here at Jammu Kashmir House.

President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan administered the oath.

Judges of the High Courts of AJK, senior officials of Law Department and senior legal fraternity attended the ceremony