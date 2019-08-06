Rallies carried out to express solidarity with Kashmiris

People from all walks of life on Tuesday participated in the rally to express solidarity with people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and condemned Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris

KOHAT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :People from all walks of life on Tuesday participated in the rally to express solidarity with people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and condemned Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

The rally led by Assistant Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf started from Municipal Committee and culminated at Peshawar Chowk. Large number of people including students, civil society members and representatives of business community participated in the rally.

They condemned the brutal killings of innocent citizens of occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces and rejected any move of Indian government to annex occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India. The participants reiterated continuation of Pakistan's moral , political and diplomatic struggle till their freedom.

They demanded the United Nations intervene to resolve the decades long issue as par UN resolutions and aspiration of Kashmiri people.

They also appealed to international community to take notice of Indian brutalities.

Similar, rallies were also taken out in District Karak and Hangu to show support with Kashmiris in the wake of recent steps of Indian government to violate UN resolutions and revoking its own constitutional provision on occupied Kashmir.

The participants holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian occupied forces.

The participants raised slogans in support of Kashmirs in their freedom struggle and holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian occupied forces.