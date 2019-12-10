Rallies held against Indian brutalities of occupied Kashmir in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Rallies held against Indian brutalities and to show solidarity with Kashimiri people in different areas including Mastung, Khuzdar, Lasbela of Balcohistan on the eve of International Day of Human Rights on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Rallies held against Indian brutalities and to show solidarity with Kashimiri people in different areas including Mastung Lasbela of Balcohistan on the eve of International Day of Human Rights on Tuesday.

A rally was also taken out from DC Officer in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mastung Mehboob Ahmed Achakzai and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Mir Rafiq Lehri and marched main routs of Mastung Bazaar and accumulated near the DC Office.

Teachers, doctors, employees of different departments, various party workers including BAP and students participated the rally, the participants also chanted slogans against Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung Mehboob Ali said International Human Organizations should take notice of Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and they should ensure freedom of Kashmir, saying women, aged men and children were suffering difficulties under consecutive four month of lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

He said Kashmir has become part of Pakistan and all nation stand with Kashmiri people till they attained freedom Indian occupation.

Another rally was organized in Khuzdar, which was carried out from its Bazaar under leadership of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s senior leader Bashir Ahmed Jatak against Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and marched different routes of the city and accumulated near Khuzdar Press Club during International Day of Human Rights.

Later, BAP leader Bashir Ahmed was addressing a press conference at Khuzdar Press Club, saying International Human Rights organization should take notice of India involved in violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

He said Kashmir cause would be solved according to United Nation charters because they have been struggling for their self-determination rights since 70 years, saying freedom voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed by Indian force.

He said people of Balochistan were ready for any sacrifices of Kashmiri people and they stand with them till their achievement of freedom.

Third rally was carried out in Lasbela on the eve of International Day Human Rights which was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Farhan Sulaman Rounju and District education Officer Lasbela Naveed Ahmed Hashmi from DC Office and marched various routes of the city and gathered at DC Office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Farhan Salman Rounju said we stand Kashmiri people on their difficult times and we as nation strongly condemned Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmiri and International Human Rights Organization must take notice of brutalities of Indian in Kashmir.

The rally was participated by teachers, civil society members, students, Hindu Community's Hindu Mehla Uthal's Arjan Das Lasi, Dr, Dehram Pall Lasi, Dr, Tullaram Lasi, and Ram Lal Lasi.

The participators of rally also held placards inscribed with Kashmir freedom and raised slogans against brutalities of India in Kashmir, "Kashmir is vulgar vein of Pakistan", The participants also chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom "Kashmir has become part of Pakistan", and against aggression of Indian in occupied Kashmir.