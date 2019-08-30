UrduPoint.com
Rallies Held In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Rallies held in Sialkot

Thousands of people participated in rallies here on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of people participated in rallies here on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Activists of religious organizations, students of seminaries,schools and colleges participated in the rallies taken out in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and Zafarwal tehsils.

The people hoisted flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. They chanted anti-India slogans. They were also carrying placards and strongly condemned Indian state terrorism in the IOK.

They chanted "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan", Kashmir is juggler vain of Pakistan".

They also staged an anti-India sit-in at Allama Iqbal Chowk and expressed solidarity with Kasmiris.

