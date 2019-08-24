Rallies held in support of Kashmir and against Indian government

People of Bajaur tribal district staged rallies against the Indian government and in support of Kashmiris people here on Saturday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :People of Bajaur tribal district staged rallies against the Indian government and in support of Kashmiris people here on Saturday.

The rallies were held in different bazaars of the district including Khar, Inayat Kali, Ragagan, Qazafi, Nawagai and Laghari which attended by people from all walks of life in large number.

The rallies which were attended by different political, religious and traders have strongly condemned the Indian government for its blatant violation of human rights in held Kashmir.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters raised anti-India slogans and demanded immediate halt to the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmir people.

The participants pointed out that India had no right and authority to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir as the region had been declared a disputed area by the UN several decades ago.

The asked the international community for playing its due role to protect human rights of the people of India- held Kashmir.

They appreciated the government stance over Kashmir issues and efforts for raised the issue on international forums.