Rallies held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the call of Prime Minister Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity day against New Delhi 's illegal move to strip Occupied Kashmir (IOK) of its special status in an apparent bid to change demographic makeup of the disputed territory.

The participants while carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian government and pledged all support to the people of Kashmir.

The rally started from IESCO Complex and ended at Marir Hassan.

While addressing the participants, speakers said that Kashmir is the backbone of Pakistan and Kashmiri Muslims are living in our hearts. Pakistani nation will continue to support Kashmiri people against Indian barbarism and illegal occupancy in Kashmir valley, speakers said.

Meanwhile, another rally was also held under the auspicious of Punjab Agriculture Department at Muree road to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The protesters wearing black bands around their arms were holding banners and placards with slogans "Stop killings in Kashmir, "Dear world Kashmir is bleeding", "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan" Only people of Kashmir have the right to decide their future".

Speakers said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and one day it will surely units with Pakistan. They demanded the international forces to play their role for resolution of Kashmir issue under the light of UN resolutions.