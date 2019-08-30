UrduPoint.com
Rallies Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmir People

Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:39 PM

Thousands of people on Friday participated in Kashmir solidarity rallies held in different bazaars in Bajaur tribal district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of people on Friday participated in Kashmir solidarity rallies held in different bazaars in Bajaur tribal district. Dozens of rallies and demonstrations were held across the district to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemn the Indian government's unlawful act. People from all walks of life heavily participated in the rallies carried out in different bazaars and trade centers.

The main rally was held in Khar, headquarters of Bajaur that among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud, District Police Officer, Pir Shahab Ali Shah tribal elders, leaders of various political and religious parties, traders, youths and students.

The participants of the rallies said that the people of Pakistan in general and Bajaur in particular would stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers to get their freedom from India. They also called upon the United Nations and the international community to take serous notice of the Indian violence against the innocent Kashmiri people.

