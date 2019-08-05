UrduPoint.com
Rallies Held To Show Solidarity With The People Of Occupied Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):The people from various segments of life including civil society and students thronged into roads on Monday to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren against Indian aggression and use of cluster bombs in occupied Kashmir.

Large numbers of students, teachers and employees of different schools, colleges and other educational institutions brought out rally which after marching from Dr NA Baloch Model School, old Campus University of Sindh culminate in front of Hyderabad Press Club where participants held up placards denouncing Indian brutalities and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris.

They also demanded of the world community to use their influence to stop brutalities against innocent people of Kashmir.

Indian occupation forces have imposed curfew like restriction in the occupied region and placed Kashmiri freedom movement leaders including two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehboba Mufti under house arrest late Sunday night.

Rallies were also organized by different government as well as private educational institutions, in which large number of boys and girls students, teachers, staff of education department participated while members of civil society also participated to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Another rally led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and the Assistant Commissioner city also taken out from Model School to Hyderabad Press Club which was largely attended the employees of different departments and members of civil society.

The participants chanted slogans against the brutalities and human rights violation committed by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people who were denied of their right to self-determination despite having passed clear resolutions by the United Nations Organization.

Addressing the rallies, the speakers said that India had been committing human rights abuses in Kashmir for years while the international community remains silent, including those nations who claim to be torch-bearers of justice.

They urged the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) and the international community to cut off all kinds of ties with India to force it to end brutalities in the disputed territory.

They said the people of Kashmir have rejected the act of abrogation of Article 35 A and 370 of the Indian constitution by Modi Government, which gives special status to Kashmiris.

They assured that the people and the government of Pakistan will continue to support their struggle for right to self determination till the last drop of the blood.

