Rallies, processions held in GB on Kashmir Solidarity day

Like the rest of the country, rallies, meetings and processions were held in Gilgit-Baltistan to extend support to Kashmiris on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Like the rest of the country, rallies, meetings and processions were held in Gilgit-Baltistan to extend support to Kashmiris on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The main really was taken out from Shahi Polo Ground Gilgit and ended near Itehad Chowk Gilgit.Participants held banners and placards with slogans against Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people.

The main meeting of Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Ittehad Chowk Gilgit . On the occasion Senior Minister Gilgit Baltistan Col (R) Obaidullah Baig Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister Javed Manwa and other speakers in their speeches said that Kashmir was the lifeblood of Pakistan, as long as Kashmiris are not given their birthright, the right to self-determination, our struggle continues at every forum.

They urged the United Nations and the international community to play a positive and decisive role in stopping the atrocities against the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The speakers said that the entire people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand with the Kashmiris and would continue to raise their voices in their favor till their death.

At the end of the meeting, the participants observed a minute of silence to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and special prayers for early success in the struggle.

In this regard, a protest rally was also organized by the PML-Q from its central office in Khomer Gilgit, while the workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami held a rally up to the central office at Kishrot Kalma Chowk.