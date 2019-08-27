UrduPoint.com
Rallies, Seminars Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:42 PM

The district administration organized rallies and seminar on the orders of Punjab government to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir here Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration organized rallies and seminar on the orders of Punjab government to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir here Tuesday.

The participants of the rallies and seminars condemned in strongest terms the atrocities being committed by Indian forces on the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

They chanted slogans and demanded liberation of IOJK from the Indian occupation.

The rallies were organized at government postgraduate college Jampur, government girls college Rajanpur, union councils Rakh Azmat Wala and Mat Wah.

Speaking at seminars and rallies, Chief Executive Officer education Hashmat Langah said the international community should take notice of Kashmir issue and ensure that it be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

Students said on the occasion that UN and international community should respond take notice of the barbaric treatment being meted out to the children in IOJK.

