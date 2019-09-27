Rallies, seminars held to mark Kashmir solidarity in Faisalabad

Various departments and NGOs organized rallies and seminars in the district on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Various departments and NGOs organized rallies and seminars in the district on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

In this connection, Center for Disabled (Nashemin) held a rally led by Superintendent Farooq Butt and Social Welfare Officer Muneebah Mahboob, Instructor and special children participated in the rally.

The rally started from the centre premises and ended at same point after passing through various roads. The participants were carrying banners and posters.

The livestock department also organized Kashmir Solidarity rally. Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar led the rally while Additional Director Dr Haider Ali, AD Abdul Majid, DD Dr Rai Shafqat Veterinary Officers and doctor attended the rally.

The district education authority also took out rally in support of Kashmiri brethren.

Kashmir Women Alliance, Faisalabad also took out rally from Hilal Ahmer Chowk to District Council Chowk.

A large number of women participated in the rally. They were holding posters inscribed with different slogans in support of Kashmiris. They also chanted slogans against India and Narendra Modi.

Another rally was taken out under the aegis of Sacred Angels school & College. Teachers and students participated in the rally.