Rally Against Indian Atrocities Held At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:23 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Thursday took out a rally to condemn Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Thursday took out a rally to condemn Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The rally led by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf was taken out by the UAF Academic Staff Association which started from Admin Block and ended at UAF Clock Tower.

The participants were carrying placards and chanting slogans against the Nerendra Modi government.

Talking to participants, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that Kashmir was an integral part and lifeline of Pakistan.

