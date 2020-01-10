Rally expresses solidarity with people of IOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : Scores of people participated in a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday.

The rally was started from DC office and concluded at Katchery chowk.It was led by additional deputy commissioner finance and planning Jam Aftab Ahmad. A large number of people including civil society representatives, teachers union, students, besides officials from district administration, civil defence, police, CEO Health Dr Zia Ul Hassan and staff participated in the rally.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans denouncing Indian forces' atrocities in IOJ&K and Indian police's torturous attitude elsewhere in India targeting people protesting CAA law.

Rally participants urged the international community to intervene in the decades old issue of IOJ&K and get it resolved under the UN resolution as per the aspirations of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.