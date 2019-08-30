UrduPoint.com
Rally Held At University Of Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:05 PM

Rally held at University of Sargodha

A rally was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris of the Indian Occupied Kashmir here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A rally was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris of the Indian Occupied Kashmir here on Friday.

The rally started from University of Sargodha (UoS) in which Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, RPO Afzaal Kousar, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull, DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, PMAs Asghar Lahri, Iftikhar Ahmad Gondal and thousand of students, doctors, employees and other people from all walks of life participated in it.

The participants raised slogan "Kashmir Bane ga Pakistan", Addressing that participants, Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh said Kashmir was an inseparable part of Pakistan and Kashmiris would soon succeed in their freedom movement.

