Rally Held In Lasbela To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People
Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:09 PM
On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mangal, a big rally was taken out in Lasbela district to protest against brutalities of Indian force on the people of Occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with them
The rally was taken out from Girls Higher Secondary school Uthal under the supervision of District education Officer (Female) Lasbela Shamim Aziz and after marching through various main routs of the city, it accumulated at District Education Office Uthal. The participants were chanting slogans, "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" and against atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.
Rallies were also taken out by women teachers in their respective areas in Windar, Hub and Bela for showing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.