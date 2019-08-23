Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

A rally was taken out from Jamia Masjid road to Fawara chowk against India's unconstitutional move to revoke Articles 370 and 35-A of the special status of Kashmir and blatant human rights violations and oppression in occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A rally was taken out from Jamia Masjid road to Fawara chowk against India 's unconstitutional move to revoke Articles 370 and 35-A of the special status of Kashmir and blatant human rights violations and oppression in occupied Kashmir.

Member National Assembly, Shiekh Rashid Shafique, City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana, Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, representatives of trade union and a large number of people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

The protesters wearing black bands around their arms were holding banners and placards with slogans "Stop killings in Kashmir, "Dear world Kashmir is bleeding", "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan" Only people of Kashmir have the right to decide their future".

The participants of the rally, expressing concern over the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, appealed to the world community to play its positive role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

They said, the way the demography of Kashmir is being changed, the people of Kashmir would never accept it.

Speakers said that nation should not forget the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were paying the price of freedom in the worst kinds of brutalities and repression. We stand by the people of Kashmir on this day, speakers said.

On the occasion, a special prayer was also offered for the success of right to self determination movement in IOK and for peace and stability in the country.