UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Oppressed People Of IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:26 PM

Rally held to express solidarity with oppressed people of IIOJK

Wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Malik and Chairperson, Peace and Culture Organization, Mishal Malik here on Friday led a rally to express solidarity with oppressed people in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Malik and Chairperson, Peace and Culture Organization, Mishal Malik here on Friday led a rally to express solidarity with oppressed people in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) .

The rally was started from Islamabad and culminated at Rawalpindi Press Club.

Addressing the participants, she said that all political parties and the entire society was standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people and against brutalities of Indian army in IIOJK.

She urged the political leaders to raise voice in favour of oppressed Kahsmiri people.

Mashal Malik, said that Kashmiris were surrounded by 800,000 Indian troops but the people IIOJK were continuing their struggle for independence.

She condemned the Indian government for imposing ban on the gathering of Milad-Un-Nabi (PNUH).

She said that India had kept thousands of prisoners in jails who were peacefully fighting for their right to freedom and they were being subjected to the worst kind of torture.

'Yasin Malik is in death cell of Tihar Jail. Ali Gilani's condition is critical. My daughter has not seen his father from last six years," she said.

Kashmiris must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination granted to them under the UN resolutions, she demanded.

On the occasion, the participants carrying placards and banners raised strong slogans against the Indian atrocities and in favour of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Army United Nations Jail Wife Jammu Rawalpindi Independence All From Government

Recent Stories

Baitul Mal MD inaugurates digital facilitation cen ..

28 seconds ago

Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

30 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

31 seconds ago

Punjab Jinnah tour golf championship begins

33 seconds ago

No plan to lay off employees: MD PTV

35 seconds ago

Sam Bennett wins Vuelta stage 4 as Roglic keeps ov ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.