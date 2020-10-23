Rally held to express solidarity with oppressed people of IIOJK

Wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Malik and Chairperson, Peace and Culture Organization, Mishal Malik here on Friday led a rally to express solidarity with oppressed people in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Malik and Chairperson, Peace and Culture Organization, Mishal Malik here on Friday led a rally to express solidarity with oppressed people in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) .

The rally was started from Islamabad and culminated at Rawalpindi Press Club.

Addressing the participants, she said that all political parties and the entire society was standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people and against brutalities of Indian army in IIOJK.

She urged the political leaders to raise voice in favour of oppressed Kahsmiri people.

Mashal Malik, said that Kashmiris were surrounded by 800,000 Indian troops but the people IIOJK were continuing their struggle for independence.

She condemned the Indian government for imposing ban on the gathering of Milad-Un-Nabi (PNUH).

She said that India had kept thousands of prisoners in jails who were peacefully fighting for their right to freedom and they were being subjected to the worst kind of torture.

'Yasin Malik is in death cell of Tihar Jail. Ali Gilani's condition is critical. My daughter has not seen his father from last six years," she said.

Kashmiris must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination granted to them under the UN resolutions, she demanded.

On the occasion, the participants carrying placards and banners raised strong slogans against the Indian atrocities and in favour of Kashmiris.