Rally held to expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A rally was taken out by Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) on the occasion of right to self-determination day led by JUP's provincial leader Maulana Musharraf Mehmood Qadri here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out by Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) on the occasion of right to self-determination day led by JUP's provincial leader Maulana Musharraf Mehmood Qadri here on Tuesday.

The participants expressed solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Speaking the occasion, Qadri said that people of Pakistan would continue their support to Kashmiris till they got their right of self-determination according to resolutions of United Nations (UN).

They said that 'Pakistanis' hearts beat with Kashmiri brothers' and they would not leave them in this time of need.

Allama Noman Khan, Allama Sajid Rahman, Dr Saeed Awan, Hanif Ansari and others also spoke.