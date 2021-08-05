UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Kashmir Day

A rally organized by district administration was taken in connection with the 'Youm-e -Istehsal' Kashmir against brutalities and oppression by Indian army into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and revocation of its special status

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A rally organized by district administration was taken in connection with the 'Youm-e -Istehsal' Kashmir against brutalities and oppression by Indian army into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and revocation of its special status.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi led the rally which started from Jinnah library and culminated at DPO office on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion the DC said that the whole Pakistani nation was with its Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom.

He hoped that the Kashmiri people would get freedom soon adding that Pakistani nation would continue to support its Kashmiri brethren.

One minute silence was observed before starting the rally. The participants chanted slogans against India and in favor of Kashmiri people.

Government officials, civil society and citizens attended the rally.

