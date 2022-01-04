UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Realize UN To Implement Resolutions On Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Tuesday organized a march against 74th year delay in implementation UN resolution regarding the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people

To mark the 74 years, large number of people from different walks of life marched on various roads of the capital and campaigned for the right to self-determination.

The march was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali accompanied with Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Usman Ali Hashim, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Faisal Farooq, Khalid Shah and many other religious, political leaders and activists.

People on the occasion said that the purpose of March was to aware the masses about the cause.

The speakers said that rallies will be organized across the state on the occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day on Wednesday 5th January in favor of UN resolution on Kashmir.

The marchers said that the Kashmiri people were demanding a free, fair and impartial referendum from the United Nations. They maintained that it was the legal responsibility of the international community to end India's unconstitutional military occupation and determine the political future of the state in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.The speakers further said that through a public rally in the capital on January 5, the Indian rulers and occupying forces would be warned that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed state and its future will be decided only by the Kashmiri people. On 5th January 1949, the United Nations passed resolution on Kashmir, declared it as an international issue and promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

