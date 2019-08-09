UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held To Show Solidarity With People Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Rally held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir

Jammat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) Norani, held walk here on Friday to show solidarity with people of Kashmir, urging international community to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the Indian Occupied Kashmir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Jammat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) Norani, held walk here on Friday to show solidarity with people of Kashmir, urging international community to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans like stop genocide of Kashmiri people through cluster bombs.

They said that Indian forces and its government was brazenly committing human rights violations in the valley but the International community was surprisingly had kept mum over the issue.

The walk was started from Muhammad Bin Qasim Park and culminated at Sukkur Press club.

Sahibzada Hamid Mehmood Faizi and other JUP local leaders participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Walk.

Speakers said that we were showing solidarity with Kashmiri people to give a loud and clear message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

They said using of cluster bombs and pellet guns in Kashmir was the blatant violation of UNO resolutions, he observed, adding the civilized nations must come forward and take serious notice of theKashmiri genocide and human right violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Sukkur Bin Qasim From Government

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

13 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

13 minutes ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

13 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

51 minutes ago

One police man martyred, another injured in firing ..

6 minutes ago

Sana Ullah son-in-law arrested

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.