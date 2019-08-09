Rally held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir

Jammat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) Norani, held walk here on Friday to show solidarity with people of Kashmir, urging international community to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the Indian Occupied Kashmir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Jammat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) Norani, held walk here on Friday to show solidarity with people of Kashmir, urging international community to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans like stop genocide of Kashmiri people through cluster bombs.

They said that Indian forces and its government was brazenly committing human rights violations in the valley but the International community was surprisingly had kept mum over the issue.

The walk was started from Muhammad Bin Qasim Park and culminated at Sukkur Press club.

Sahibzada Hamid Mehmood Faizi and other JUP local leaders participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Walk.

Speakers said that we were showing solidarity with Kashmiri people to give a loud and clear message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

They said using of cluster bombs and pellet guns in Kashmir was the blatant violation of UNO resolutions, he observed, adding the civilized nations must come forward and take serious notice of theKashmiri genocide and human right violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.