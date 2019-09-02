UrduPoint.com
Rally Held To Show Solidarity With People Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:43 PM

Rally held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Motorcycle Association and other traders' associations Monday brought out Kashmir solidarity rally to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Motorcycle Association and other traders' associations Monday brought out Kashmir solidarity rally to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir.

Protest rally led by the president Motorcycle Associations Iftikhar Ahmed Abbassi marched towards Press Club from Khokhar Mohalla via Hyder choke where office bearers of different trade bodies chanted slogans against Indian occupation forces.

The participants of the rally were holding Kashmiri as well as Pakistani flags and raised slogans of 'Kashmir Baney ga Pakistan' and 'stop atrocities against innocent Kashmiris' in Indian Held Kashmir.

They said the nefarious plan of India to capture occupied Kashmir will not succeed.

The participants also demanded of the International community to take serious notice of the genocide being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

More Stories From Kashmir

