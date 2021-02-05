UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People Held

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:42 PM

Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people held

Divisional administration took out rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional administration took out rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The rally led by Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood and Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik was taken out from Commissioner office.

A beautiful message of 'one soul in two bodies' was given by hoisting Kashmiri flag along with Pakistani flag.

The participants of the rally formed human chain and expressed solidarity.

Speaking on this occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the ambassador of Kashmiris at international level.

He said that there was no example of human rights violations in the history which India was doing into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Akhtar Malik said that Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiri brethren at every forum.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that peace in the region was not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said that Modi government has turned the Kashmir valley into bitter prison of the world.

He urged the international community to play its role for resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

One minute silence was also made to pay rich tribute to martyrs those rendered sacrifices for Kashmir freedom.

The special prayer for the freedom of Kashmir and prosperity of the country was made on the end of rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Prayer From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs discusses more trade cooperation wit ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till they get right ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Ministers of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Bil ..

5 minutes ago

Legitimate rights of Kashmiris suppressed through ..

5 minutes ago

Gas, Electricity Bills to Rise For 15 Million UK F ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Successfully Tests Domestic Anti-Ship Missi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.