Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people held

Divisional administration took out rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional administration took out rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The rally led by Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood and Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik was taken out from Commissioner office.

A beautiful message of 'one soul in two bodies' was given by hoisting Kashmiri flag along with Pakistani flag.

The participants of the rally formed human chain and expressed solidarity.

Speaking on this occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the ambassador of Kashmiris at international level.

He said that there was no example of human rights violations in the history which India was doing into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Akhtar Malik said that Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiri brethren at every forum.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that peace in the region was not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said that Modi government has turned the Kashmir valley into bitter prison of the world.

He urged the international community to play its role for resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

One minute silence was also made to pay rich tribute to martyrs those rendered sacrifices for Kashmir freedom.

The special prayer for the freedom of Kashmir and prosperity of the country was made on the end of rally.