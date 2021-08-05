UrduPoint.com

Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris Held

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:51 PM

Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris held

A rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people was held under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people was held under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad here on Thursday.

The rally was led by Chairperson Dr Tayyeba Shaheen, while Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Naqi, welfare officer Dr Babar Dogar, Deputy Controller Saeed Awan, former President Employees Association Rana Khalid and employees of the BISE also joined the rally.

Addressing on the occasion, the chairperson stressed said that the long standing issue of Kashmir merits global attention and the people have sacrificed very heavily with their precious lives over the last many decades.

"Meaningful, result oriented dialogue is the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute amicably", she said, and added that resolution of Kashmir issue is imperative for permanent peace and prosperity in the region.

Dr Tayyeba said that in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) situation was worsening every day due to atrocious violations of human rights by Indian forces.

She paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood in support for their struggle for freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Jammu BISE

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 339800 cusecs water

IRSA releases 339800 cusecs water

9 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher on cheaper yen, earnings ..

Tokyo stocks close higher on cheaper yen, earnings

9 minutes ago
 Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record of Over 5,00 ..

Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Cases - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro Threatens to Act 'Above Law' Am ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro Threatens to Act 'Above Law' Amid Fake News Probe

10 minutes ago
 Russian wins Olympic boxing gold as US made to wai ..

Russian wins Olympic boxing gold as US made to wait

10 minutes ago
 Rally held to mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Kashmir day

Rally held to mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Kashmir day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.