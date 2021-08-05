Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris held

A rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people was held under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people was held under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad here on Thursday.

The rally was led by Chairperson Dr Tayyeba Shaheen, while Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Naqi, welfare officer Dr Babar Dogar, Deputy Controller Saeed Awan, former President Employees Association Rana Khalid and employees of the BISE also joined the rally.

Addressing on the occasion, the chairperson stressed said that the long standing issue of Kashmir merits global attention and the people have sacrificed very heavily with their precious lives over the last many decades.

"Meaningful, result oriented dialogue is the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute amicably", she said, and added that resolution of Kashmir issue is imperative for permanent peace and prosperity in the region.

Dr Tayyeba said that in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) situation was worsening every day due to atrocious violations of human rights by Indian forces.

She paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood in support for their struggle for freedom.