UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Urges World Community's Role For Resolving Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:39 PM

Rally urges world community's role for resolving Kashmir issue

The Azim Ara Foundation Pakistan, a literary organization on Friday organized a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Azim Ara Foundation Pakistan, a literary organization on Friday organized a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The participants of the rally which started from Lahore Press Club and concluded at Faisal Chowk, sought the role of the world community for resolving the burning issue of Kashmir without further wastage of time.

They condemned India over subjugation of Jammu and Kashmir people, Indian forces' atrocities in the Held Valley and massacre of innocent Kashmiris.

They urged the human rights organizations, the United Nations and the world to play their role for protecting Kashmiris from Indian atrocities and force India to give the people of Kashmir right to self-determination though plebiscite under the UN resolutions.

A number of civil society members, literary personalities, Radio and tv artists and common citizens participated in the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World United Nations Civil Society Jammu TV From

Recent Stories

At Least 37 Killed in Intercommunal Clashes in Cha ..

1 minute ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 941 road accident ..

2 minutes ago

At least 5 killed, 16 injured, dozen feared missin ..

2 minutes ago

Affordable internet necessary for national develop ..

14 minutes ago

Infinix Launches the S4 6GB+64GB Exclusively in Pa ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary to Pay Working ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.