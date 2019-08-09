(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Azim Ara Foundation Pakistan, a literary organization on Friday organized a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The participants of the rally which started from Lahore Press Club and concluded at Faisal Chowk, sought the role of the world community for resolving the burning issue of Kashmir without further wastage of time.

They condemned India over subjugation of Jammu and Kashmir people, Indian forces' atrocities in the Held Valley and massacre of innocent Kashmiris.

They urged the human rights organizations, the United Nations and the world to play their role for protecting Kashmiris from Indian atrocities and force India to give the people of Kashmir right to self-determination though plebiscite under the UN resolutions.

A number of civil society members, literary personalities, Radio and tv artists and common citizens participated in the rally.