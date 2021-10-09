UrduPoint.com

Rangers To Provide Security During Bye-polls On 2 AJK LA Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

The Para-military troops of Pakistan Rangers have been called to assist the local administration including AJK police to maintain complete law and order during the bye-elections on two constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Oct, 2021 ):The Para-military troops of Pakistan Rangers have been called to assist the local administration including AJK police to maintain complete law and order during the bye-elections on two Constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly including LA-3 (Mirpur-III) and LA-12 (Charhoi, Kotli - V) Division scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqeeb told APP here on Saturday that 300 troops of Rangers have been deployed at all the polling stations � besides local police force in LA-3 constituency. Whereas 400 Rangers troops have been posted at all normal, sensitive and extra sensitive police stations in LA-12 constituency to assist the local police and administration for ensuring the holding of the elections in absolutely, free, fair an peaceful atmosphere, he added.

The commissioner continued that the adequate arrangements have been finalized for holding bye-polls in both of the constituencies.

In Mirpur LA-3 Mirpur-III constituency, a total of 85925 registered voters including 45447 male and 40478 female voters will exercise their right to vote, the commissioner said and added that a total of 147 polling stations including 68 for males, 65 for females and 14 combined have been established in the constituency.

Similarly in LA- LA-12 Kotli- V constituency, a total of 106428 registered voters including 57838 male and 48590 female voters will exercise their right to vote at a total of 198 polling stations, set up in the constituency to facilitate voters.

It may be added that the seat of LA-3 Mirpur-III had fallen vacant due to Barrister Sultan Mahamood Choudhry's election as President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State. Sultan, the nominee of PTI, had won the seat from this constituency in July 25 general elections in AJK.

Similarly LA-12 had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Ch.Muhammad Yasin from one out of two seats he had won in the July 25 general elections.

