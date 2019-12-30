(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said religious intolerance in India was rapidly growing under Narendra Modi's hardliner BJP rule

"Muslims as well as the Christians have become the soft targets of extremist Hindutva-mind set forces in India", the AJK prime minister stated this while addressing a ceremony held to mark Christmas at the Prime Minister Secretariat in the State's metropolis on Monday, says a handout issued by PID AJK.

"Christians are also facing the worst atrocities in India along with Muslims. Enemy has a wicked plan to create a rift between Muslims and Christians in India and it want to see them fighting each-others", the AJK premier added.

Raja Farooq Haider said love and peace was the central message of islam and Christianity as the Quran and Bible in their basic teachings advocated for the humanity. "Minorities enjoy equal rights in Azad Kashmir", Haider stated.

He announced building churches for the Christian community in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur besides allocating the land for the construction of their houses.

The AJK prime minister said protecting rights of minorities was the responsibility of the government and assured the Christian community that their all genuine problems would be addressed on priority.

Information Minister Mushtaq Minhas, Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission Zahid Ameen Kashif, PM's Press Secretary Raja Muhammad Wasim, Chairman Christian community elder Riayasat Masih, Sonnia Riasat, Jameel Maseeh and other also addressed the function.

At the end of the function, the AJK prime minister along with the Christian community members cut the Christmas cake.

A large number of Christian community members, Minister Auqaf Raja Abdul Qayyume Khan, Direction General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal and other attended the function.