MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said religious intolerance in India was rapidly growing under Narrinder Modi's hardliner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule.

"Muslims as well as the Christians have become the soft targets of extremist Hindutva-mind set forces in India", the Prime Minister stated this while addressing a ceremony held to mark Christmas at the Prime Minister Secretariat in the State's metropolis Monday evening, said a handout.

"Christians are also facing the worst atrocities in India along-with their Muslims brethren. Enemy has a wicked plan to create a rift between Muslims and Christians in India and it want to see them fighting each-others", premier added.

Raja Farooq Haider said love and peace is the central message of islam and Christianity as the Quran and Bible in their basic teachings advocated for the humanity. "Minorities enjoy equal rights in Azad Kashmir", Haider stated.

He announced building churches for the Christian community in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur besides allocating the land for the construction of their houses.

The Prime Minister said protecting the rights of the minorities is the responsibility of the government and assured the Christian community that their all genuine problems would be addressed on priority.

Information Minister Mushtaq Minhas, Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission Zahid Ameen Kashif, PM's Press Secretary Raja Muhammad Wasim, Chairman Christian community elder Riayasat Masih, Sonnia Riasat, Jameel Maseeh and other also addressed the function.

At the end, Prime Minister along with the Christian community members cut the Christmas cake.

A large number of Christian community members, Minister Auqaf Raja Abdul Qayyume Khan, Direction General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal and other attended the function.