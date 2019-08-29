Rawalpindi District Admin, Police to observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi District Administration and Rawalpindi district police will observe 'Kashmir Hour' at noon on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi District Administration and Rawalpindi district police will observe 'Kashmir Hour' at noon on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian

According to a district administration spokesman, a program in this regard will be organized near Commissioner Office Rawalpindi at 11.30 AM which would be attended among others by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, City Police Officer Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana, parliamentarians, Police Officers, members of District Bar Association, Civil Society members, district officers and others.

Federal Minister for Aviation will also lead a Kashmir solidarity rally to be taken out from Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Public Secretariat near State Life Building, Mall Road Saddar at 11 AM on Aug 30.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Pakistan Railways (PR) would observe "Kashmir Hour" at noon on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that a special program would be organized at Lal Haveli from 1200 to 1700 hours on the call of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and to show the world that Pakistani nation is standing with the Kashmiris.

National anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir would be played besides other activities to support Kashmir freedom struggle, he added.

He said, total 138 trains of Pakistan Railways would be stopped wherever they would be for one minute during 1200 to 1230 hours, adding, if the trains would be at the railway stations then, National anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir would be played. There would be no routine work in any Railway Workshop and factory across the country during 1200 to 1230 and all the railway employees would observe the 'Kashmir Hour' and express solidarity with the Kashmiris, he added.

Rawalpindi district police personnel on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana will participate in rallies and protests to be organized at 12 noon in the city to express solidarity with Kashmiris of occupied Kashmir.

The CPO said, all police officers of the district including DPOs and SHOs had been directed to actively participate in the rallies to be taken out in different areas of the district.

He said, the City Traffic Officer Rawalpindi had been directed to stop all vehicular traffic at 1200 hours to observe 'Kashmir Hour.'City Traffic Police (CTP) has also finalized all the arrangements for 'Kashmir Hour.'According to a CTP spokesman, vehicular traffic would be stopped at all city roads at 12 noon for two minutes to observe 'Kashmir Hour.'