Rawalpindi district police hold pro-Kashmir rally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi district police Friday organized a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemned the Indian illegal action regarding the annexation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was taken out from the Murree Road, Saddar Metro Bus Station and culminated at Saddar food Street which was led by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Rawal Asif Masood and Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf were present while a large number of personnel from Rawalpindi district police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, CTP, Highway Patrolling Police, representatives of traders and scores of citizens belonging to different walks of life attended.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans like Kashmir will be part of Pakistan, Struggle will continue till freedom of Kashmir.

The participants also chanted slogans against India and Indian Prime Minister Modi for injustice being done with Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants, the CPO said, "We are with our Kashmiri brethren and will continue our unconditional support to them till their freedom." He strongly condemned the Indian unconstitutional attempt at alternating the demography of Indian occupied Kashmir and demanded India to immediately reverse the wrong steps which jeopardized the peace and stability of the south Asia.

He said that world forces should take notice of sheer violation of human rights in Indian held Kashmir and atrocities committed by Indian Army against innocent Kashmiris.

The CPO said that the sun of independence of held Kashmir would soon be arisen and the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people would not go in vain.

CTO Rawalpindi and others also addressed the rally and condemned the use of power by Indian forces to suppress the voice of the innocent Kashmiris and said the injustice and aggression should immediately be stopped in held Kashmir. They expressed their determination to support the Kashmiri brethren.