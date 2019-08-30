Rawalpindi Police hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

Rawalpindi police held a rally, on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday

The rally was led by CPO Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana, addressing the rally participants outside the Commissioner Office, he said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the whole nation stand united with the Kashmiri Muslims.

He said the people of Pakistan had proved that they would continue to raise their voice against the unprecedented atrocities of Indian forces and to record their protest against the Kashmiri Muslims being oppressed.

The Police officers across the district included SSP Operation Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Pothohar Syed Ali, SP Rawal, and all the SDPOs, SHOs and officials expressed their solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims by participating in the rally and chanted slogan "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan."