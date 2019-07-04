Redressal of grievances of Kashmiri expatriates: AJK sets up overseas commission to resolve problems of overseas Kashmir: Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Thursday that his government set up Overseas Commission to resolve the problems of overseas Kashmiris.

He said "a handsome volume of amount has been placed in the budget for functioning of the overseas commission".

He was talking to a delegation of overseas Kashmir which called on him under the leadership of Overseas Commissioner Zubair Iqbal Kiani at the Prime Minister house in the State metropolis.

The overseas commissioner briefed the Prime Minister of the measures taken by the commission.

Referring to his government's steps for overseas Kashmiris Farooq Haider asserted that one window operation, website for complaints, and ten overseas centers one each in all the districts of the state were being set up for Kashmiris settled abroad.

"AJK government was taking solid measures to resolve problems of overseas Kashmiris" he said.

He said special incentives were being offered by his government to invest in tourism sector.

He acknowledged that services of overseas Kashmiris for highlighting Kashmir issue over the globe were unforgettable.

He however, urged them to intensify those efforts to expose the Indian brutalities and state sponsored terrorism in IOK.

He said overseas Kashmiris had great contribution in progress and prosperity of the state through their attractive contribution in form of remittance of the foreign exchange to their homeland.

He said Kashmiris settled abroad should take advantage of the opportunity being provided by his government for investment in different sectors in AJK.