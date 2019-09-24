UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Referendum Demand By IHK People Not Strange: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

Referendum demand by IHK people not strange: AJK PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Tuesday that resolution of Kashmir issue could only be possible with the consent of genuine stakeholders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Tuesday that resolution of Kashmir issue could only be possible with the consent of genuine stakeholders.

Speaking at a seminar held in connection with Kashmir Issue at the Punjab University, he said the AJK people were standing with the government. He appreciated the efforts of Islamabad for highlighting the Kashmir issue effectively at international fora. He stressed the need for continuing such efforts in future as well.

The AJK Prime Minister said the demand of referendum by the people in the occupied valley was nothing strange as in many conflict zones of the world, referendum was held and many countries came into being as independent nations.

Raja Farooq Haider said that Pakistan had always supported the demand of Kashmiri people for holding referendum in the Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed his concern over the grave human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said there was a dire need to demonstrate unity as enemy of the country wanted to create differences on Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Punjab Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

58 minutes ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

27 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.