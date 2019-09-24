Referendum demand by IHK people not strange: AJK PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Tuesday that resolution of Kashmir issue could only be possible with the consent of genuine stakeholders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Tuesday that resolution of Kashmir issue could only be possible with the consent of genuine stakeholders.

Speaking at a seminar held in connection with Kashmir Issue at the Punjab University, he said the AJK people were standing with the government. He appreciated the efforts of Islamabad for highlighting the Kashmir issue effectively at international fora. He stressed the need for continuing such efforts in future as well.

The AJK Prime Minister said the demand of referendum by the people in the occupied valley was nothing strange as in many conflict zones of the world, referendum was held and many countries came into being as independent nations.

Raja Farooq Haider said that Pakistan had always supported the demand of Kashmiri people for holding referendum in the Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed his concern over the grave human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said there was a dire need to demonstrate unity as enemy of the country wanted to create differences on Kashmir issue.