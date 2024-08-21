- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- Reforms introduced in AJK to benefit all sections of society: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister ..
Reforms Introduced In AJK To Benefit All Sections Of Society: Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all sections of society will benefit from the reforms introduced by the present government during its first 15-month rule so far
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all sections of society will benefit from the reforms introduced by the present government during its first 15-month rule so far.
He expressed these views while interacting with various delegations that called on him here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that every citizen of the state was duty-bound to fulfill his responsibilities and play a constructive role in the development and prosperity of the region.
Terming taxation as fundamental to sustainable development, the PM said that no government or state can survive without taxes.
Terming public service as his sole mission, the PM assured that solving people's problems was his government's first and foremost priority.
He said that there was no place for corrupt elements. Stressing the need for promoting positive journalism, the PM expressed that media representatives should play their due role to highlight issues of public interest.
About the worsening situation in Occupied Kashmir followed by increased human rights by Indian occupational forces, he stated, it was our shared responsibility to expose Indian brutalities and promote the Kashmir cause at the international level.
Those who were part of these delegations included government officials, lawyers, councilors, Mangla Dam affectees, transporters, and members of the journalist community.
Meanwhile, the PM Haq visited the shrines of Hazrat Baba Pir Shah Ghazi, alias Damri Wali Sarkar, and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh offered Fateha at their graves. On this occasion, the PM was accompanied by the government ministers, including Waqar Ahmad Noor, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, and several others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sust ..
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik
Freelancer accused of fueling UK riots remanded in FIA custody
Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts
England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lanka skipper De Silva departs
More Stories From Kashmir
-
5-day national polio-eradication drive begins in AJK2 days ago
-
Govt committed to serve people indiscriminately: AJK PM2 days ago
-
Journalists hold protest against Indian state terrorism unleashed on Kashmiri journalists in IIOJK2 days ago
-
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive4 days ago
-
AJK leaders slam New Delhi's brutal rule on Black Day5 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas launches tree planting campaign6 days ago
-
AJK PM terms lady lawyers' role imperative for establishing rule of law, constitutional supremacy9 days ago
-
AJK Govt committed to effective implementation of restored merit system: AJK PM12 days ago
-
AJK PM congratulates Arshad Nadeem on historic olympic victory12 days ago
-
AJK Govt unveils ambitious Socio-Economic, Tourism uplift plan12 days ago
-
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate Pakistan's 77th Independence Day with fervor14 days ago
-
Economic Conditions in IIOJK reach at the verge of destruction: Exiled Kashmiri leader15 days ago