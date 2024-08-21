Open Menu

Reforms Introduced In AJK To Benefit All Sections Of Society: Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Reforms introduced in AJK to benefit all sections of society: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all sections of society will benefit from the reforms introduced by the present government during its first 15-month rule so far

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all sections of society will benefit from the reforms introduced by the present government during its first 15-month rule so far.

He expressed these views while interacting with various delegations that called on him here on Wednesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that every citizen of the state was duty-bound to fulfill his responsibilities and play a constructive role in the development and prosperity of the region.

Terming taxation as fundamental to sustainable development, the PM said that no government or state can survive without taxes. 

Terming public service as his sole mission, the PM assured that solving people's problems was his government's first and foremost priority.

He said that there was no place for corrupt elements. Stressing the need for promoting positive journalism, the PM expressed that media representatives should play their due role to highlight issues of public interest.

About the worsening situation in Occupied Kashmir followed by increased human rights by Indian occupational forces, he stated, it was our shared responsibility to expose Indian brutalities and promote the Kashmir cause at the international level.

Those who were part of these delegations included government officials, lawyers, councilors, Mangla Dam affectees, transporters, and members of the journalist community.

Meanwhile, the PM Haq visited the shrines of Hazrat Baba Pir Shah Ghazi, alias Damri Wali Sarkar, and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh offered Fateha at their graves. On this occasion, the PM was accompanied by the government ministers, including Waqar Ahmad Noor, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, and several others.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Lawyers Dam Ghazi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

50 seconds ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 minute ago
 Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayo ..

Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi

15 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, accordi ..

PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission

15 minutes ago
Empowering women in every field to put country on ..

Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA

1 minute ago
 FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial ..

FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sust ..

16 minutes ago
 Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik

Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik

2 minutes ago
 Freelancer accused of fueling UK riots remanded in ..

Freelancer accused of fueling UK riots remanded in FIA custody

2 minutes ago
 Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts

Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts

2 minutes ago
 England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lank ..

England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lanka skipper De Silva departs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir