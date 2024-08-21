Reforms introduced in AJK to benefit all sections of society: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all sections of society will benefit from the reforms introduced by the present government during its first 15-month rule so far

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all sections of society will benefit from the reforms introduced by the present government during its first 15-month rule so far.

He expressed these views while interacting with various delegations that called on him here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that every citizen of the state was duty-bound to fulfill his responsibilities and play a constructive role in the development and prosperity of the region.

Terming taxation as fundamental to sustainable development, the PM said that no government or state can survive without taxes.

Terming public service as his sole mission, the PM assured that solving people's problems was his government's first and foremost priority.

He said that there was no place for corrupt elements. Stressing the need for promoting positive journalism, the PM expressed that media representatives should play their due role to highlight issues of public interest.

About the worsening situation in Occupied Kashmir followed by increased human rights by Indian occupational forces, he stated, it was our shared responsibility to expose Indian brutalities and promote the Kashmir cause at the international level.

Those who were part of these delegations included government officials, lawyers, councilors, Mangla Dam affectees, transporters, and members of the journalist community.

Meanwhile, the PM Haq visited the shrines of Hazrat Baba Pir Shah Ghazi, alias Damri Wali Sarkar, and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh offered Fateha at their graves. On this occasion, the PM was accompanied by the government ministers, including Waqar Ahmad Noor, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, and several others.

