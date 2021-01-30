UrduPoint.com
Regional Peace Correlates With Independence Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:52 PM

Regional peace correlates with independence of Kashmir

Chairman Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjoa on Saturday said dream of peace and prosperity in the region would remain unfulfilled without resolving Kashmir dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjoa on Saturday said dream of peace and prosperity in the region would remain unfulfilled without resolving Kashmir dispute.

Talking to APP, he said that observing Kashmir Day was aimed at to remind Modi-led Indian government that the Kashmiris would never back down from their right of independence.

He said February 5 would be observed as Kashmir Day until the valley took liberation from illegal and unfair occupation of the Indian forces.

Ejaz said Kashmiris were fighting against injustice, oppression and genocide being carried out openly by the Indian forces in IIOJ&K.

The day holds significance as it give a clear message to India and the world community that Kashmiris were not alone in their fight against freedom, he concluded.

He called upon the international community to play its due role in ending the brutalities, violation of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

