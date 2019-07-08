Rehabilitation of sick humanity: Ehsas Programme to be launched in AJK Soon:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Ehsas Programme Coordinator Dr. Sania Nashtar Monday called on Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and discussed the measures about launching and implementation of Ehsas Programme in AJK with the coordination of the State government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Ehsas Programme Coordinator Dr. Sania Nashtar Monday called on Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and discussed the measures about launching and implementation of Ehsas Programme in AJK with the coordination of the State government

She briefed the AJK Prime Minister in detail of the salient features of the Ehsas Programme.

PM Farooq Haider said on this occasion that helping any poor or destitute was one of the supreme services one can do. He said we should serve the underprivileged sections of society without any political interests.

Haider expressed thanks to Pakistan for inclusion of AJK in Ehsas Program.

He assured that state government would fully cooperate in this connection.

The AJK Prime Minister said that people living close to this side of the LoC would be given opportunity to be benefit of this welfare program.

Dr. Sania said Ehsas program would be fully implemented in cording and cooperation of government of AJK.

She made it clear that the program was non-political and had been kicked off just to help the poor. "It was aimed at helping poor and destitute to be self-reliant standing upon their own feet.