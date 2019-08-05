Rehmani seeks UN intervention in worsening IOK situation

(@imziishan)

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League and former convener of All parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly denounced Indian presidential order to merge Jammu and Kashmir with India

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued here said the order is dangerous, dishonest and anti-international resolutions and UN laws. The struggle for freedom and right to self-determination will continue despite the latest presidential order August 2019, he added.

He also condemned the cluster bombing by India on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, killing of civilians, death in the valley, physical and psychological warfare against the people, deployments of additional paratroopers in the occupied region, veiled threatening to repeal the constitutional pledges and guarantees to the Kashmiris to balkanize the state.

He called upon the United Nations to intervene in this worsening situation and invoke the requisite clauses of the Charter and its relevant resolutions on the subject.

Rehmani said these unpleasant developments occurred when the US President Trump offered Pakistan and India his good offices to do mediation or arbitration over the unsettled 71-year old dispute.

He stated the historical and geographical character of Jammu and Kashmir was under threat and the Delhi regime of Modi under the spell of fascist RSS ideology was preparing to tighten its grip over every Muslim majority part of the region by ignoring all commitments and promises and resolutions Indian or international.

He reminded the world that the disputed state was an independent princely state and later developed to become one entity during the 19th and 20th century.

When India got partitioned, the Act of Independence 1947, recognized the people's right to self-determination and plebiscite as basis for future relationship with Pakistan or India.

The whole world witnessed the developments in the UN and in the South Asia during these decades and continued to stress upon India and Pakistan to uphold the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he maintained.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani stated that India was fighting a lost battle of Kashmir against its brave people who don't fear death for their national political cause and firmly believed in their peaceful ideology of freedom and the right of self-determination.

He said India in 1949/1950, while framing its constitution had not only tried to satisfy and ensure the UNSC, but also adopted constitutional provisions of safeguards in pursuance of the age old monarchical laws of state subject that continue to remain relevant and obligatory for all the ethnic and religious communities irrespective of their beliefs to this day.

He said all the people were united on this historic concept of the state and they were ready to offer supreme sacrifices for their national cause and patriotism. He appealed to the UN and SC powers to prevail on India's jingoism and urged on Pakistan to fulfill its responsibility as a party and advocate of the right to self-determination to help the people of J&K in their great moment of trial and tribulation.

At the same time, the people of J&K belonging to any region and religion must hold the flag of unity to frustrate nefarious designs of the India's Modi regime.