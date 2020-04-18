UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Release Of Kashmiri Political Detainees Demanded

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:31 PM

Release of Kashmiri political detainees demanded

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activist lodged in different prisons of India and the occupied territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activist lodged in different prisons of India and the occupied territory.

He said that even the family members of the detainees were not in a position to visit them because of long lockdown, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said all countries of the world have released prisoners amid the COVID-19 pandemic on humanitarian grounds but the Modi-led Indian regime is not releasing the Kashmiri political detainees, which is condemnable.

He appealed the international community and the world bodies including the United Nations, International Committee of Red Cross, World Health Organisation and Amnesty international to play role in the release of Kashmiri political detainees.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Visit Family Media All

Recent Stories

Cabinet passes resolution on publishing health inf ..

5 minutes ago

Amid market halt; bulls gain 798 points, index rea ..

43 minutes ago

AJK govt, ulema working hand in hand to prevent CO ..

47 minutes ago

Mahira Khan says she is in love with someone

56 minutes ago

Over 6,000 stranded Pakistanis to be repatriated t ..

4 minutes ago

SEDD launches &#039;20&#039; digital services with ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.