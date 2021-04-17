UrduPoint.com
Release Of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Demanded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:18 PM

Political leaders have demanded immediate release of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from continued house detention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Political leaders have demanded immediate release of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from continued house detention.

Senior National Conference leader, Hasnain Masoodi said stopping Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from offering prayers reflects the situation was not normal in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said by not allowing religious leader like Mirwaiz to move out to perform his religious duties openly indicates that the tall claims made by Indian government were falling flat. He urged the Modi government to set the Mirwaiz free so that he can perform his religious obligations.

Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) leader, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, in an interview said, on one side, Indian government was saying that no one was under detention now in IIOJK, even the claim was made from the floor of the parliament, but on the other hand, the influential religious leader like Mirwaiz was not allowed to lead the prayers at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar even in the holy month of Ramzan.

He said Indian government was contesting its own claims that no one was under detention in IIOJK now, everything was normal, but the same government was not allowing the Mirwaiz to move out. The treatment of the authorities towards the Mirwaiz was unacceptable, unjustified, he added.

Tarigami called for the restoration of democratic rights in the occupied territory without any excuse.

