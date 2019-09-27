UrduPoint.com
Religio-political Parties Hold Rallies To Express Kashmir Solidarity

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:12 PM

Religio-political parties hold rallies to express Kashmir solidarity

On the appeal of an ulema board, rallies were held across the country on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemn the atrocities being committed against the innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :On the appeal of an ulema board, rallies were held across the country on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemn the atrocities being committed against the innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The rallies were participated by members of religio-political parties in different cities.

Ulema of different schools of thought passed condemnatory resolutions against bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian government in the Juma sermons.

Processions and rallies were taken out outside the big mosques of different cities.

Ulema Board Chairman Hafiz Shoaib-ur-Rehman Qasmi led a protest rally, which was staged outside central mosque of Liberty Market Lahore to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

