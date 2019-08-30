Religious groups observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Several religious parties observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour and Special Dua on Friday besides holding rallies for Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Several religious parties observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour and Special Dua on Friday besides holding rallies for Kashmiris.

Jamaat-e-Ahle Hadith Pakistan (JAP) arranged seminars and a rally, and condemned Indian atrocities.

JAP Ameer Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Ropri said, in his Jumma speech, that India had converted the valley into a jail for Kashmiris,adding that India was using unprecedented force against innocent Kashmiris.

He urged the international community to intervene in the matter to stop India from cruelty in Kashmir.

Another JAP leader, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropri, said while addressing a Jumma congregation that anti-muslim activities in India were increasing which was alarming for the region.

He urged the United Nation to take an action against India to protect lives and honour of Kashmiris, including children and women.

Later, special prayers for the freedom of Kashmiris were also offered after Jumma prayers.