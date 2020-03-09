UrduPoint.com
Report On CPEC In AJK To Be Launched On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Report on CPEC in AJK to be launched on Tuesday

A gateway to regional connectivity & Beyond' launching ceremony would be held on Tuesday at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A report titled 'CPEC in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK): A gateway to regional connectivity & Beyond' launching ceremony would be held on Tuesday at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider would be chief guest on the occasion.

The event was being organized by China Pakistan Study Center (CPSC), ISSI in collaboration with Center for Peace Development and Reforms.

The event would be attended by Chairman board of Governors (BOG) ISSI Khalid Mahmood, Additional Chief Secretary AJK Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, President CPSC Zulfiqar Abbasi, Author Center for Development and Reforms Sabur Ali Sayyid, DG ISSI Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Director CPSC Dr. Talat Shabir.

