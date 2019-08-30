Rescue 1122 hold a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

(@FahadShabbir)

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi under supervision of Dr Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi marked Kashmir Solidarity Day, on the call of Prime Minister

In this regard Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi carried out a solidarity rally from central Rescue Station Rescue 1122, Chandni Chowk Linked Rawal Road to DC Office Kacheri Chowk Rawalpindi.

Participants of the rally holding National and Kashmir flags together to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Dr. Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 said we are the voice of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. Dr Abdur Rahman also said now the time is not too far when people of Pakistan and The Government of Pakistan together rescue Kashmiri people and the land of Kashmir from the Indian occupation.