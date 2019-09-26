UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Operation Underway In Earthquake Hit Areas; Prime Minister AJK Assures Continuation Of Relief Activities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:07 PM

Rescue operation underway in earthquake hit areas; Prime Minister AJK assures continuation of relief activities

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday visited the different affected areas and assured people that the government would continue relief activities till rehabilitation of last affected person

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday visited the different affected areas and assured people that the government would continue relief activities till rehabilitation of last affected person.

Rescue and relief activities continued in earthquake affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and government machinery has been moved to southern Mirpur district where tremor killed 37 and injured hundreds The government has announced compensation of Rs.1500,000 for those killed in the incident, Rs. 100,000 for disabled and Rs. 500,000 for seriously injured.

Rs. 1500,000 have been announced for owners of completely demolished house and Rs. 500,000 for partially damaged house.

He also visited new university and its adjourning areas and said teams of engineers would inspect damaged houses and buildings and would ensure reconstruction of earthquake proof building in future.

He also directed authorities to submit report of damages at the earliest and to ensure provision of tents, relief goods to every affected person.

He also directed supply of clean drinking water in affected areas and restoration of link road on emergency basis.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Prime Minister Water Road Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

'Pakistanis living abroad stand united with Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP vi ..

3 minutes ago

Over 200,000 people facilitated at E Khidmat Marka ..

3 minutes ago

'Pb govt mobilizing all out resources to control d ..

3 minutes ago

AED88.7bn in bank credit for MSMEs by end of Q1

55 minutes ago

Medical practitioners pledge to enhance scientific ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.