Rescue operation underway in earthquake hit areas; Prime Minister AJK assures continuation of relief activities

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday visited the different affected areas and assured people that the government would continue relief activities till rehabilitation of last affected person.

Rescue and relief activities continued in earthquake affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and government machinery has been moved to southern Mirpur district where tremor killed 37 and injured hundreds The government has announced compensation of Rs.1500,000 for those killed in the incident, Rs. 100,000 for disabled and Rs. 500,000 for seriously injured.

Rs. 1500,000 have been announced for owners of completely demolished house and Rs. 500,000 for partially damaged house.

He also visited new university and its adjourning areas and said teams of engineers would inspect damaged houses and buildings and would ensure reconstruction of earthquake proof building in future.

He also directed authorities to submit report of damages at the earliest and to ensure provision of tents, relief goods to every affected person.

He also directed supply of clean drinking water in affected areas and restoration of link road on emergency basis.