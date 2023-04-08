Resettlement process of Mangla dam affectees' to begin within a month: AJK President:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that practical work regarding the resettlement of extended families in New City would hopefully start within a month

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Apr, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that practical work regarding the resettlement of extended families in New City would hopefully start within a month.

He expressed these views while addressing a grand Iftar dinner hosted by a local councilor at his residence in the lake-view city of Mirpur on Friday night.

"3,203 plots of ten marlas will be allotted to the affectees in the new city," he said, adding that the township would be developed on modern lines with all basic amenities including safe drinking water supply, sewage and sanitation system, roads, parks, graveyards, separate electricity feeders etc.

The AJK President said that it was quite heartening to see that the promise he had made earlier was about to be fulfilled.

Referring to the situation in the Indian Illegally Held Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that promoting the Kashmir cause aggressively was the government's top priority.

Appreciating Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir's recent statement to fully support Kashmiris struggle for freedom, the AJK president said that the army chief's categorical stance on the issue and reiteration of solidarity in support of the Kashmiri people would have far-reaching effects on Kashmir's freedom movement.

"This timely visit has boosted the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the ceasefire line," the AJK president said.

Stressing the need for an early and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions, the president said that Kashmiris would never accept the division of the state. The ceremony was attended and addressed by Azad Kashmir Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, DG Mangla Dam Housing Authority Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi, Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Mayor. Municipal Corporation Usman Ali Khalid, Deputy Mayor Mohammad Ramzan Chaghatai, Councilor Qurban Yusuf, Jabbar Ahmed Mehnas Advocate, Zia Mehnas and several others.