Resistance Youth League issues protest calendar in IOK

The Resistance Youth League has issued a protest calendar for upcoming week, urging the people to follow the programmed accordingly, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Resistance Youth League in the posters circulated in Occupied Kashmir, appealed to the people to hold protest marches towards UN Office on Friday, Jamia Masjid on Saturday, 'Lal Chowk on Sunday, Eidgah on Monday and Makhdoom Sahib on Thursday.

It said people on Tuesday and Wednesday will observe civil curfew in their respective areas.

The Resistance Youth League reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to continue the struggle for securing right to self-determination till last breath.