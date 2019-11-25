Resolution moved in U.S. Congress condemning human rights violations in Kashmir

A resolution has been moved in the U.S. Congress condemning the human rights violations taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, and supporting the Kashmiris' right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A resolution has been moved in the U.S. Congress condemning the human rights violations taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, and supporting the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib in her Resolution No.724 in the House of Representative submitted the resolution which was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Tlaib, a Democrat from the 13th district of the state of Michigan, is a Palestinian Arab and a leading human rights campaigner.

She was among the first US lawmakers to condemn India's August 5, decision to annex Kashmir, urging India to reconsider its decision, stop human rights violations and respect basic rights of the Kashmir.

The resolution opposed any use of force against civilian populations by governmental and non-governmental actors alike, and also condemned the use of pellet shotguns and rubber bullets as a crowd-control method.

It affirmed that any changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir must be made with the direct consultation of the Kashmiri people, who must play a central role in the determination of their future.

The resolution urged the government of India to immediately lift all remaining elements of the communications blockade imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, including restoring phone and internet access and refraining from any interference with the provision of medical treatment.

The document urged the Department of State to facilitate contact between Kashmiri Americans and their family members in Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution reaffirmed its strongly held belief that freedom of religion is a central and inalienable right of all people as promulgated in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and urges the Government of India to ensure compliance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also urged the government of India to exercise restraint when performing security and policing operations and denounces the widespread use of threats and excessive force against civilians, protestors and detainees.

The resolution asked India to immediately release unjustly and indefinitely detained people in Jammu and Kashmir and to cease arbitrary and politically motivated detentions.

It called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to deescalate tensions and protect human rights.

It supported unfettered access of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to their respective sides of the Line of Control and urged the two sides to implement its policy recommendations as contained in its 2018 and 2019 reports.