Resolving Kashmir Issue Is Only Key Bringing Durable Peace In South Asia: PM AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said that lasting peace and prosperity in South Asia was undeniably linked to the settlement of the Kashmir dispute

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the AJK premier said that the Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control (LoC) and the world over have observed India's independence day as a black day, as a mark of protest against its illegal and forcible occupation of their motherland.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the AJK premier said that the Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control (LoC) and the world over have observed India's independence day as a black day, as a mark of protest against its illegal and forcible occupation of their motherland.

He said that the Kashmiri's have yet again proved that they don't accept India's illegal control over the territory.

While voicing his serious concerns over the devastating impacts of the long-drawn conflict on the lives of Kashmiri people, the PM said that it was quite unfortunate that the Kashmir's dispute was pending on the UN agenda since long and the Kashmiri nation's future hung in balance for the past seventy-six years.

Referring to the dangerous dimensions of the long-drawn conflict, he said that it was high time that the United Nations must take practical steps to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

He further said that despite using all possible means of oppression and suppression, India has not been able to suppress the Kashmirie's legitimate struggle for the right to self determination guaranteed to them by the world community.

Terming the Kashmir issue as an internationally recognized dispute, the PM said, "Illegal actions the Indian government took on and after August 5, 2019 cannot change the disputed status of the Kashmir issue".

"Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's occupation" he said.

