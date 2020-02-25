UrduPoint.com
Restrictions Further Intensified In IOK On Trump's Visit To India

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

Restrictions further intensified in IOK on Trump's visit to India

Indian authorities in Occupied Kashmir intensified more restrictions in the name of security during the US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian authorities in Occupied Kashmir intensified more restrictions in the name of security during the US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India.

According to Kashmir Media Service , a senior police officer in Srinagar confirmed that additional troops had been deployed in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley. Surveillance through drones has also been enhanced.

Mobile check-points have been set up at several places in Kashmir valley to restrict the vehicular movement. People have to undergo vigorous frisking and checking at these points.

Amid continued military lock down and suspension of broadband Internet, the authorities have officially announced to extend internet gag till March 4.

The Indian forces continued cordon and search operations in all districts of the Kashmir valley and in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajour and Poonch districts of Jammu region. Indian soldiers and paramilitary and Border Security forces' personnel are seen on roads and streets The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee has already appealed to the community members to maintain vigil in view of March 2000 massacre of Chatisinghpora where Indian troops in disguise killed 35 Sikhs in Islamabad village during the visit by former US President Bill Clinton to India.

Meanwhile, Indian forces arrested a youth during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district.

