Restrictions Tightened Across IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:16 PM

Restrictions have been further tightened in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Restrictions have been further tightened in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the number of troops and paramilitary personnel has been increased while more barricades and checkpoints have been put in place in the valley, a senior police officer confirmed.

Cordon and search operations were conducted in almost all parts of Kashmir, the officer said, adding that vigil has been stepped up in the territory.

Indian troops and paramilitary forces were checking vehicles and identity cards of the commuters in TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, Bypass in Srinagar and other main towns.

Meanwhile, Indian army continued cordon and search operation in several areas including Surankote, Mendhar, Thanamudi towns and highways in Poonch and Rajouri districts on eighth consecutive day, today.

